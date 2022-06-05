Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a walkoff two-run home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Suwinski was on track for an empty line Saturday before taking Arizona closer Mark Melancon deep with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. In his last four games, Suwinski is 6-for-16 (.375) with three RBI and three runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to six homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base through 33 contests. He's still slashing an uninspiring .210/.265/.410 in 113 plate appearances despite the recent progress at the dish. He'll likely maintain a fairly regular role while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains sidelined.