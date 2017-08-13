Play

Bell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Bell has put together multi-hit performances in three of his previous four starts, raising his season average from .249 to .257 in the process. Despite his recent production, he'll get the day off with Jose Osuna filling it at first base and batting fifth. Of course, Bell will be available to pinch hit Sunday afternoon.

