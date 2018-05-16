Bell is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

With a lefty (Hector Santiago) on the mound for Chicago and the Pirates playing a day game after a night game, Pittsburgh skipper Clint Hurdle decided it was a good time to give the lefty-hitting Bell a breather. Jose Osuna will take over at first base and hit cleanup Wednesday.

