Pirates' Josh Bell: Receives day off Wednesday
Bell is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
With a lefty (Hector Santiago) on the mound for Chicago and the Pirates playing a day game after a night game, Pittsburgh skipper Clint Hurdle decided it was a good time to give the lefty-hitting Bell a breather. Jose Osuna will take over at first base and hit cleanup Wednesday.
