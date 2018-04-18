Pirates' Josh Bell: Three RBI in Wednesday's win
Bell went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.
The young switch hitter continues to produce from the heart of the Pirates' order despite not yet finding his power stroke, and Bell now sports a .278/.338/.389 slash line with only one homer but 11 runs and 13 RBI in 18 games. Expect him to start putting more balls over the fence as the weather warms up.
