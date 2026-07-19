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Pirates' Khristian Curtis: Heads back to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates optioned Curtis to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The right-hander received his first promotion to the big leagues Saturday and made his MLB debut in Game 2 of the doubleheader in Cleveland with five scoreless innings of bulk relief. Curtis should have a better chance of returning to the majors later this summer now that he's on the 40-man roster, though his 4.96 ERA in 18 appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year could be a limiting factor, even with his strong performance Saturday.

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