Pirates' Khristian Curtis: Removed from 7-day IL

Curtis (side) was reinstated from Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list Wednesday, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Curtis has been sidelined by side discomfort since July 25, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return to Triple-A. He made his major-league debut with the Pirates on July 18, when he operated in a bulk-relief role against the Guardians and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings. Curtis has a 5.84 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 24.2 innings in the minors this season but could see some major-league action over the final weeks of the regular season.