Perez launched a solo home run in his only at-bat during Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

With the Pirates trailing 5-2 in the ninth inning, Perez came pinched hit in the pitcher's slot and cranked a long ball against Nate Jones. Unfortunately, that was as close as the Pirates would come. After a slow start to the season for Perez, Jacob Stallings is the leading backstop in Pittsburgh, but Perez has been heating up lately, raising his line to .149/.219/.358 with four homers.