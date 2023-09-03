Andujar went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss against St. Louis.

Andujar made his second consecutive start since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and delivered with two hits, including a solo shot in the second. Following a 2018 campaign in New York that saw him hit 27 homers, the former top Yankee farmhand has bounced between the majors and minors over much of the past five years with both the Yankees and Pirates. The 28-year-old hit .338 with 16 homers over 103 games for Indianapolis and will look to use the final few weeks of the season as a springboard towards a future permanent big-league role.