Gonzales went 4-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Giants.

Gonzales' bat had been cooling off earlier in the week, as he entered Saturday on an 0-for-11 skid. He bounced back with his first four-hit game of the season, which was his third multi-hit effort of May. The infielder has made consistent contact this season, batting .323 with a .758 OPS, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases and six doubles across 36 contests. He has yet to hit a home run, though he's never had more than seven long balls in a season. Gonzales has earned a near full-time role this season, playing at third base against right-handed pitchers and at second against southpaws.