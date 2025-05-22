Gonzales (ankle) hasn't appeared in any rehab games for Triple-A Indianapolis since Sunday after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Gonzales was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, but the transaction seemingly wasn't reflective of any major concern about the hand issue being a major concern for the 25-year-old infielder, who has been on the shelf since March 28 due to a non-displaced left ankle fracture. X-rays on Gonzales' hand came back negative, and he's expected to be reassessed Thursday before the Pirates decide whether the soreness and swelling in his hand has subsided enough for him to return to game action at Indianapolis. Given the length of his absence due to the ankle injury, Gonzales will likely need at least a few more games in the minors to stack up at-bats and regaining his timing at the dish before the Pirates activate him. He's first eligible for reinstatement next Tuesday.