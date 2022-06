Mears (elbow) is dealing with right forearm tightness following Wednesday's rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Mears has been recovering from right elbow surgery since mid-March and appeared to be closing in on a return from the injured list prior to Wednesday's outing, but it's concerning to see him dealing with a forearm issue. The Pirates haven't yet determined the next steps in his recovery process, but he'll likely be monitored in the coming days.