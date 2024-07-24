Tellez will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Though he had been scheduled to receive Wednesday's game off with a lefty (Matthew Liberatore) taking the hill for the Cardinals, Tellez was added to the lineup after Bryan Reynolds (back) was scratched from the starting nine. Connor Joe had been slated to fill in for Tellez at first base but will instead replace Reynolds in the outfield.
