Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday
Grandal isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Grandal will take a seat Saturday after going 0-for-1 and drawing two walks during Friday's loss in the series opener. Jason Delay will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
