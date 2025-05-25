The Rangers are expected to promote Osuna from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com report.

With Joc Pederson suffering a broken right hand in Saturday's loss to Chicago, the Rangers have an opening on the MLB roster. The 22-year-old Osuna started the season at Double-A Frisco but was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock earlier in May. He's hit well at both levels, producing a .279/.386/.416 slash line with two home runs and nine stolen bases across 184 plate appearances. Osuna is considered one of Texas' top prospects and could get a look in a regular role at designated hitter or in the outfield.