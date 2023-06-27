Speas was promoted Tuesday to Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Speas earned the level bump after delivering a 0.64 ERA with 47 strikeouts across 28.1 innings this season at Double-A Frisco. He hadn't allowed a run there since May 21. The 25-year-old did not pitch professionally in 2022, instead opting to take a job as a high school baseball coach, but he reported to the minor-league side of Rangers camp this spring and is now just one step away from reaching the majors.