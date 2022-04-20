site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Gets breather Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Ibanez isn't starting Wednesday against the Mariners.
Ibanez will get a day off after he went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in his last two appearances. Brad Miller will shift to third base while Willie Calhoun starts in left field.
