Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Heads to bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ibanez is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Oakland.
Ibanez is 3-for-46 through 16 games in May and will take a seat for the second time in the past three days. Charlie Culberson will start at third base in his place.
