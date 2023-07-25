Chapman allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning in Monday's 10-9 loss to the Astros.

Chapman warmed up when the game was tied in the sixth inning in preparation to face the heart of Houston's order -- Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu -- in the seventh. After the Rangers plated three in the top half of the frame, Chapman gave it all back with two walks -- his first free passes since joining the Rangers -- and a Chas McCormick home run. This was the first adverse outing for Chapman in a Texas uniform. The left-hander sparkled over his first seven appearances, giving up three hits without a walk while striking out 12 over seven innings.