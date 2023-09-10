Chapman earned a save against the Athletics on Saturday, walking two batters and striking out one in a scoreless inning.

With the Rangers having lost seven of eight games and needing a win as they battle for a playoff spot, manager Bruce Bochy deployed both of his co-closers late in a close contest. Will Smith got the final out of the seventh and followed with a scoreless eighth, while Chapman was called upon to close things out in the ninth. The latter made things stressful for Texas fans with a pair of walks but was able to navigate past those to pick up the save. Though they've come 10 days apart, Chapman has picked up the past two saves for the Rangers. However, he hasn't exactly been sharp of late, giving up seven runs (five earned) and posting an 11:9 K:BB over his past 7.2 frames.