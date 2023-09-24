Chapman picked up a save against the Mariners on Saturday, walking one batter and allowing no runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Chapman threw just five of his 10 pitches for strikes and walked the first batter he faced to put the tying run on base after entering with one out and one on in the ninth. However, the fireballer was able to retire Seattle's final two batters to close out the contest and record his sixth save. Chapman has been shaky in September with a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over seven innings, but he's converted both of his save chances while emerging as Texas' primary ninth-option ahead of Will Smith.