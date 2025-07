Crim was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Crim made his very brief big-league debut in early May but has spent nearly the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Round Rock. He maintained a 119 wRC+ at the level, though he is in his age-28 season. His production could be enough to entice a team to claim him on waivers.