Rangers' Cameron Cauley: Poised for promotion

The Rangers will call up Cauley from Triple-A Round Rock, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cauley has put together a nice season with Round Rock, slashing .262/.363/.407 with eight home runs, 29 stolen bases and a 45:73 BB:K over 74 games. The 23-year-old has started games at shortstop, second base, third base and center field this season and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game. It's unclear what corresponding roster move the Rangers will make in order to free a spot for Cauley.