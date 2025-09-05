The Rangers selected Harris' contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The 26-year-old will return to the active roster to replenish the Rangers' outfield depth following Adolis Garcia's (quad) move to the injured list. Harris slashed .200/.263/.343 with an RBI and four runs scored across 38 plate appearances while with the big club earlier in the year, but he owns an .845 OPS since being sent down to Triple-A. He's likely ticketed for a bench role while in Arlington.