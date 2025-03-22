The Rangers optioned Harris to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Harris made two appearances for the Rangers late last season and entered camp in the race for a spot on Texas' bench, but he'll fall short and return to Triple-A for the start of 2025. The 25-year-old has experience at the corner infield spots as well as the outfield, which gives a boost to his chances of returning to Texas at some point this year.
