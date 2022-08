Harris was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Frisco. He was seen with a brace on his wrist from an injury suffered Saturday, Michael Tepid of Loonestarball.com reports.

Harris was hitting .259 with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases with a .831 OPS in Double-A in 86 games this season. He was a dark horse candidate to be called up to the majors in September, so hopefully this injury doesn't sidetrack the rest of his season.