Harris has a .259/.349/.475 batting line with 15 homers, 17 steals and a 39:69 BB:K through 76 games for Double-A Frisco.

A high-average hitter at his prior minor-league stops, Harris has been held back by a .286 BABIP this year, which is quite modest by his standards -- it's never been below .329 at any previous level. Though his strikeout rate is up a bit this year, it's still more than palatable at 20.1 percent, and he's been particularly impressive in that regard recently -- Harris has just seven strikeouts (and 11 walks) in his last 81 plate appearances. With the Rangers in full-blown rebuilding mode, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 22-year-old get a crack at the majors at some point this year, but he's not currently on the 40-man, so the club may be content to let him ride out this season in the minors with an eye on contending for a role next year. The question will be where he fits in, as Harris has mostly played left field this season but could also profile at first base.