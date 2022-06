White went 0-for-4 but stole two bases in a 6-3 win over the Guardians during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, White took full advantage of his one opportunity on the basepaths, beating out a potential double-play ball and then swiping second and third. The 27-year-old is up to 12 steals in 13 attempts on the year, but his .196/.271/.278 slash line limits his fantasy utility to AL-only and deep mixed formats.