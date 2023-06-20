Carter (wrist) was activated from the minor-league injured list Tuesday at Double-A Frisco, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Carter spent about three weeks in rest and rehab mode for a wrist injury. The young outfield prospect returns to a .276/.404/.387 batting line with four home runs and nine stolen bases through 41 games on the year at Double-A.
