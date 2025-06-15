Carter (wrist) will start in center field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Carter had been expected to miss out on a second straight start after the Rangers' initial lineup released earlier Sunday didn't include the 22-year-old, but he'll be back in his usual spot in center field after his sore right wrist apparently responded better than expected to pregame work. The Rangers and fantasy managers alike will hope that the wrist injury Carter suffered in Friday's 3-1 win won't disrupt his timing at the plate. Since recovering from a Grade 2 quadriceps strain and returning from the injured list June 3, Carter has slashed .407/484/.815 with three home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases and a 4:4 BB:K in 10 games.