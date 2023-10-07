Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he's considering moving Carter up in the lineup for the ALDS against the Orioles, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The 21-year-old outfielder batted ninth in Games 1 and 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Rays and went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, three walks and a hit-by pitch, reaching base in seven of his eight plate appearances. "He handles himself so well," said Bochy. "He could go in the three-hole, or in the five-hole, or really anywhere in the lineup." As noted by Grant, the No. 3 hitters for Texas have gone a combined 18-for-116 (.155) dating back to the beginning of September.