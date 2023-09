Carter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Carter tied the game 2-2 in the third inning with his first major-league homer, a 406-foot blast off Chris Bassitt. The 21-year-old outfielder is now 3-for-9 with two RBI and a stolen base across his first four games after batting .288 with 13 homers, 26 steals and a .863 OPS in the minors this year.