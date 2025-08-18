The Rangers placed Burger on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left wrist sprain, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger exited Sunday's game against the Royals due to wrist discomfort and an MRI revealed a sprain. The severity of the sprain is not clear, so it's unclear how much time Burger might miss. Rowdy Tellez should continue to see the bulk of the starts at first base against right-handed pitching, with Ezequiel Duran stepping in versus southpaws.