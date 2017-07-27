Grilli recorded just one out during his relief appearance in Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins and was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks.

Grilli was roughed up more than any of the other five relievers the Rangers used on the night, but his ugly appearance will likely fly under the radar after starter Yu Darvish was lit up for a career-high 10 runs in what could have been his final outing as a member of the Rangers. Prior to the disastrous showing, Grilli hadn't allowed an earned run in his 10 appearances with Texas, so manager Jeff Banister shouldn't have too many reservations about turning back to the veteran reliever in the future.