Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Pederson opened the scoring in the contest with a two-run blast off Logan Gilbert in the third inning. That was his lone hit of the game, and Pederson has now gone 39 contests since his last multi-hit effort. Still, he's continued to provide power when in the lineup -- Pederson has gone just 15-for-88 (.170 batting average) during the aforementioned 39-game stretch, but seven of those 15 hits have left the park. With 26 long balls overall on the campaign, Pederson has tied the second-highest single-season mark of his career.