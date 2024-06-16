Sborz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A right rotator cuff strain put Sborz on the injured list May 9, but he made it through live BP earlier this week and has since gained clearance to start up a rehab assignment. Sborz compiled a win and three holds in seven appearances before going down. He should slot back into a fairly prominent role in the Rangers' bullpen when ready, though not quite at the back end.