Sborz (2-2) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday. He struck out two over two scoreless and hitless relief innings.

Sborz entered in the fourth inning after starter Andrew Heaney left with none out and the bases loaded. The righty reliever struck out the first batter he faced before giving up a run on a groundout. Sborz has not been immune to recent bullpen struggles but has put together two consecutive strong appearances, in which he's struck out four of nine batters without allowing a hit.