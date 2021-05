Foscue will be shut down for at least a few days at High-A Hickory due to a rib contusion, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 2020 first-round pick was off to a 8-for-44 (.182) start to his professional career over his first 13 games with Hickory before the injury cropped up. Foscue, hadn't played since May 21 due to the bruised rib.