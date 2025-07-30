Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.

Making his return from a five-game absence with a hamstring strain, Higashioka enjoyed the sixth multi-homer game of his career and his first such effort of the season. The veteran catcher is certainly pushing for more playing time, whether it behind the plate or as the designated hitter, with a red-hot stretch of hitting during the month of July. Over his last 14 games (51 at-bats), Higashioka is hitting .392 with five homers, two doubles and 11 RBI.