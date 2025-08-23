Semien (foot) is slated to meet with a foot doctor Sunday and will not play Saturday, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Semien hasn't played since being removed from Thursday's contest against Kansas City a few innings after fouling a ball off his foot. The veteran infielder has so far had an X-Ray, CAT scan and MRI, with results of the latter coming back inconclusive. Semien's meeting with the foot doctor should provide more clarity about the specifics of his injury and a return timeline. It's unlikely that he'll play in any capacity this weekend.