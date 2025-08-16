Semien went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Facing the club he produced a career-high 45 homers and 102 RBI with back in 2021, Semien flashed his old Rogers Centre power by launching a Louie Varland slider over the left-center field wall in the eighth inning. The blast ended a 20-game homer drought for the 34-year-old Semien, who won't come close to matching those numbers in 2025 -- over 122 contests, he's on pace for the lowest OPS of his career at .652, and he has just 14 homers and 59 RBI.