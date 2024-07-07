Eovaldi (6-3) earned the win Sunday over the Rays, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five without walking a batter over seven innings.
Eovaldi limited the damage to a two-run home run by Jose Caballero in the third inning, and the Rangers generated plenty of offense to counter that. This is the third start in a row where Eovaldi's completed seven innings, though it was a small step back from his one-hit outing versus the Padres last Tuesday. The right-hander has a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 85:26 K:BB across 87 innings through 15 starts this season. He's projected for a road start in Houston his next time out.
