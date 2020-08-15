Solak went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

The 25-year-old was apparently the only one who got the memo that this game was being played in Coors Field -- the two teams combined for only eight hits, and every one not off Solak's bat was a single. Wherever he's been playing, though, he's been red hot. Solak has a five-game hit streak going during which he's gone 11-for-22 with four doubles, Friday's homer (his first of 2020), four RBI, six runs and a stolen base.