Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Tellez had started at first base in each of the Rangers' previous four matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Sunday against Atlanta righty Bryce Elder. With the Rangers getting another left-handed bat in Joc Pederson (hand) back from the injured list Sunday, Tellez may have lost hold of his strong-side platoon role.