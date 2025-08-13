Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Out against right-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tellez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Diamondbacks.
The left-handed-hitting Tellez has been the preferred option at first base against righty hurlers since the right-handed-hitting Jake Burger returned from the injured list last week. However, it will be Burger at first base and batting sixth versus Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Sends game into extras•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Maintaining strong side of platoon•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Idle versus lefty•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Drives in two runs in victory•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: Making fourth straight start•
-
Rangers' Rowdy Tellez: On bench against righty•