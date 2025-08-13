default-cbs-image
Tellez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Diamondbacks.

The left-handed-hitting Tellez has been the preferred option at first base against righty hurlers since the right-handed-hitting Jake Burger returned from the injured list last week. However, it will be Burger at first base and batting sixth versus Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen on Wednesday.

