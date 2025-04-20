Langford (oblique) was activated from the injured list Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Langford said Saturday that he expected to be activated Sunday, and that has indeed come to pass following a final evaluation in the morning. He was originally left out of Texas' lineup, but he's now slated to start in left field and bat fifth. In a corresponding move, Ezequiel Duran was sent down to Triple-A.
