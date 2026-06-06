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Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Bats leadoff in return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Langford batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Guardians.

Langford was activated from the injured list and slotted in at leadoff for the first time this season. He doubled and scored as part of the Rangers' three-run sixth inning, which also featured a home run from the returning Corey Seager, who batted behind Langford in the two-hole. Langford had been out since April 21 with a flexor strain in his right forearm. There was a setback early in his rehab that contributed his stay on the IL.

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