Manager Chris Young said Saturday that Langford, who will start in left field in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, has done "everything he can" to make the Rangers' roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford has been building a strong case for his spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. Entering Saturday, Langford leads spring training batters in slugging percentage (.806), is tied with Freddie Freeman for most RBI (14), and is tied with Thomas Saggese for fourth-best batting average (.361). While Young hasn't fully committed to Langford being on the team's roster on Opening Day, the 22-year-old prospect will almost certainly make his major-league debut in 2024.