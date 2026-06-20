Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Drives offense in win

Langford went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's 9-7 win over the Padres.

Langford gave the Rangers the lead in the fourth with an RBI double before providing some insurance with a solo homer in the eighth. The 24-year-old has played well since returning from the injured list June 5, hitting .288 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base across 13 games. For the year, he's slashing .258/.300/.447 with five home runs, 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals over 140 plate appearances.