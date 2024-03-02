Langford started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's spring game against San Francisco.

Langford caught a first-pitch fastball right down the middle of the plate and sent it 430 feet onto the right-center field berm beyond the fence. It was the first Cactus League homer for the talented prospect, who's getting a steady dose of plate appearances this spring. He's competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster despite minimal experience since being drafted in 2023.