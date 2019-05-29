Granite was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Granite will provide additional outfield depth for the Rangers while Joey Gallo contends with what is considered to be a minor wrist injury. Prior to earning a promotion, Granite was hitting .291/.325/.362 with one homer and 12 stolen bases in 48 games for Triple-A Nashville. Kyle Bird was returned to Nashville in a corresponding roster move.

